One-Man Tag

BJ Yagwang and PD Park broadcast a live stream themed around horror on AfreecaTV. They look for more provocative and fearful material for their program. One day, they receive a video which contains a female high school student disappearing. In the video, right before she disappears, the female school student was calling a ghost and playing hide-and-(go-)seek alone. While broadcasting live on AfreecaTV, BJ Yagwang goes to the abandoned building where the female school student went missing.