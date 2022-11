Not Available

It is Groundhog Day so, naturally, Porky Pig goes hunting groundhogs and takes his dopey dog, Mandrake. They soon encounter Grover Groundhog, who is none too thrilled to be the objective of a hunter on his big day. Mandrake is good at what he does but Mandrake is also a sucker for a sob story and Grover outwits him at every turn.