Not Available

One Missed Call 3: Final

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CJ Entertainment

Emiri, a timid high school girl, is bullied mercilessly by her classmates, but when her friend, Asuka, stands up for her, Asuka becomes the target of the bullying instead. Emiri, not wanting to be bullied again, avoids Asuka. Worn down, Asuka attempts to commit suicide, but is saved by the school janitor and remains in a comatose state in the hospital.

Cast

Maki HorikitaAsuka Matsuda
Meisa KurokiEmily Kusama
Jang Keun-sukAn Jinu
Erika AsakuraMinori Yazawa
Yû KamiwakiMari
Rie TsuneyoshiNatsuko

View Full Cast >

Images