“One More…” is a feature film about the journey of an amateur Ice-hockey team, from the mountains of the Himalayas to the ice rinks of Russia. Ajit and Stanzin look up at the scoreboard. They can't hear the cheering ice hockey fans around them. They need One More… One More Goal… The First Ice Hockey Team from Ladakh, India is playing the top club team of Canada. Coach Tashi has a rag tag team consisting of cooks, hotelier, students and drivers age ranging from 17 to 40. He has to keep the team together and win One More...One More match.