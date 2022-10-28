One More: A Definitive History of UK Clubbing

Not Available

Clubland heavyweights Jeremy Healy, Brandon Block, Graeme Park, Norman Cook, Tall Paul, Allister Whitehead, Mark Moore, Sonique, Nicky Holloway and Radio One stalwarts Judge Jules, Danny Rampling and Dave Pearce, plus many more, dot the ‘I’s and cross the ‘T’s on two decades of ’aving ‘IT’. We hear from their paymasters too, the promoters of iconic club brands and venues like Renaissance, Hacienda, Venus, Golden, Gatecrasher, Miss Moneypenny’s, Trip & Sin, Progess, Turnmills, Wobble, Colours, The Escape Club, The Hippo Club and Lamerica. Fuelled by revolutionary party drug ecstasy, this historic era of UK clubbing changed the lives of millions. This intriguing account quizzes the pioneers who made it all possible.