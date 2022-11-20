Not Available

In a small town in Nova Scotia, Canada, six desperate fishermen seize a Federal building and barricade themselves inside. They're fighting regulations which let corporations destroy their traditional fishing grounds. When the government refuses to back down, fishermen seize 6 more buildings across Atlantic Canada. In tense footage of the men behind the barricade, and fascinating interviews with government officials and industry leaders, One More Dead Fish gets to the heart of a community's fight against globalization. Written by Anonymous