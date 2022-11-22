One More Shot

After Ten-Ten, a known criminal, is released from prison, he sets out on a revenge mission against former boxer, Johnny Tough, who was responsible for his incarceration. Teaming with his friend, Fly, a scum-bag crime boss involved in human trafficking, they set a trap for Johnny by kidnapping his lawyer friend's beautiful daughter, with the intention of selling her into slavery to a man known as the "Arab." But Johnny isn't called Tough for nothing, and together with his Chinese pal, they systematically take down the syndicate before finally reuniting father and daughter.
View Full Cast >