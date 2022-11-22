One More Shot

Not Available

After Ten-Ten, a known criminal, is released from prison, he sets out on a revenge mission against former boxer, Johnny Tough, who was responsible for his incarceration. Teaming with his friend, Fly, a scum-bag crime boss involved in human trafficking, they set a trap for Johnny by kidnapping his lawyer friend's beautiful daughter, with the intention of selling her into slavery to a man known as the "Arab." But Johnny isn't called Tough for nothing, and together with his Chinese pal, they systematically take down the syndicate before finally reuniting father and daughter.