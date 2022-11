Not Available

A cat is bullying the poor mouse population. The have a mass meeting to decide what to do, and resolve that by putting a bell on him they'l hear it and have time to get away when he approaches. One mouse is selected to do this, but he has no luck until he's doused with vanishing cream, and then, somehow, he can appear and disappear at will. With this inexplicable power, he somehow, off screen, is able to cover the cat with bells, including yards of sleigh bells.