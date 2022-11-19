One Nation Under God

Not Available

Four college Christians look at their faith in Jesus and realize that it's based on routine rather than a genuine relationship. They decide that to fully understand their faith, they need to test it against others' beliefs. Michael B Allen, Will Bakke, Lawson Hopkins, and Austin Meek set out on a journey around the United States beginning in Dallas. They travel west to the Los Angeles, north to Seattle, east to Boston, and finally, South to New Orleans before heading home. Along the way, they meet several different characters including a policeman, a hippie clown, a Scientology ex, a congresswoman, a homeless man, and many more. As they guys near home and the journey's completion, they come to realize the importance of always questioning beliefs, no matter how sure you are of them. They see that questions are vital, because the answers to those questions allow us to really live for something.