In 1963, a basketball game captured the national imagination and influenced a state -- and sport -- for years to come. This is the story of an unwritten rule that fostered prejudice and segregation. It is the story of how a university president, his head basketball coach and their players risked safety and their future by defying that rule, a governor and a legislature in 1963 Mississippi. One Night in March is the documentary that first chronicled the story of the 1963 Mississippi State basketball team and their heroic trip to the NCAA tournament.