One Night Only! Rod Stewart Live at the Royal Albert Hall

"One Night Only! Rod Stewart Live At Royal Albert Hall" captures the legendary rock n' roller performing some of his greatest hits and newfound "Great American Songbook" classics at the world famous Royal Albert Hall in London, England. It includes electrifying performances with Chrissie Hynde, his former Faces mate Ronnie Wood, and a talented new musical discovery, Amy Belle. The special gala concert also features Rod accompanied by the 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra, the London Community Gospel Choir, and his own band and backing singers.