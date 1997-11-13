1997

One Night Stand

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 1997

Studio

New Line Cinema

In Los Angeles, Max Carlyle makes a good living directing commercials and has a happy home life with his wife, Mimi, and two children. When Carlyle travels to New York City to visit his friend Charlie, who has been diagnosed with AIDS, he has repeat run-ins with a beautiful woman, Karen, and eventually sleeps with her. Though he goes home the next day and doesn't return until a year later, Carlyle's infidelity still lingers.

Cast

Wesley SnipesMax Carlyle
Nastassja KinskiKaren
Kyle MacLachlanVernon
Ming-Na WenMimi Carlyle
Robert Downey Jr.Charlie
Marcus T. PaulkCharlie Carlyle

View Full Cast >

Images