One Night Stands

Not Available

Just out of a five-year relationship with a woman who never wanted to leave the house, Oliver is now backpacking through Europe and finally satisfying his need for adventure. Elsa is home alone when someone breaks into her new house. With her boyfriend out of town, she calls Small Hands to come over. He accidentally falls asl--p, and wakes up in the middle of the night, face to face with Elsa in bed. It's too late to go home now...the tension for touch bursts into a sensual sex scene. Her dad's best friend, and now also her boss, Kenna knew that Stirling was technically off-limits. When the AC breaks on a hot summer day, with no client meetings scheduled, both Kenna and Stirling decide to remove a layer or two of their fancy lawyer clothes to cool down... Aria is still asl--p, as Seth gets ready for work in the bedroom mirror. He starts getting intense flashbacks of the late night. He indulges in his memory and just has to wake her up to say goodbye.