2009

One Nine Nine Four is a documentary film written and directed by Jai Al-Attas, "exploring the birth, growth and eventual tipping point of punk rock during the 90s" . The bulk of the film's content consists of band interviews and archive footage. The film is narrated by skateboarder Tony Hawk and features interviews and footage of various bands and figures in the punk scene including Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dexter Holland from The Offspring, Greg Graffin and Brett Gurewitz from Bad Religion, Tim Armstrong, Matt Freeman (previously of Operation Ivy) and Lars Fredriksen from Rancid, Fat Mike from NOFX as well as Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge from Blink-182 .