Dive into the exhilaration of the sea in this all-new Shamu show, ONE OCEAN, a multisensory celebration of life under the sea as it entertains, educates and inspires. Majestic killer whales join you on a journey into a world that drenches your senses in the vivid colors, vitality and global rhythms of the ocean. Dancing fountains set the stage as we realize we are all part of one world, one ocean.