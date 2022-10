Not Available

Following the success of his solo mini-album One of a Kind, G-Dragon launched his first Asia tour on March 30, 2013 in Seoul. The Big Bang leader worked with This is It tour choreographers Travis Payne and Stacey Walker as well as stage designer Michael Cotton for the large-scale One of a Kind tour which included stops in Beijing, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kualu Lumpur, Singapore and Japan.