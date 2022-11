Not Available

Charley, representing a manufacturer of musical instruments, is sent to investigate why certain mail orders have not been settled. Charley, carrying multiple bulky instruments, boards a train and gives the conductor, the porter, and the passengers a terrible night as he tries to settle into his upper berth. Arriving at his rural destination of Beaver Dam, Charley masquerades as a hillbilly to track down the missing instruments. At the barn dance, he sings "Handsome Jim."