ONE OK ROCK 2018 AMBITIONS JAPAN DOME TOUR

From Tokyo's four major dome tours held in 2018 and mobilized 300,000 people, recorded the performances of Tokyo Dome! ! This is a work that recorded the performance of Tokyo Dome from ONE OK ROCK held in 2018 and mobilized 300,000 people from 4 major dome tours nationwide. The enclosed booklet is 100p, and in addition to photos taken by members after a long time in packaged works, commentary like listening to secondary audio of live, live reports, interviews with stakeholders, etc. Has become. In addition, it is paired with the booklet of “ONE OK ROCK with Orchestra Japan Tour 2018” released on the same day, and it is a luxurious package that can be said to be one work by combining two works.