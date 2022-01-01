ONE OK ROCK - Field of Wonder at Stadium Live Streaming

Not Available

ONE OK ROCK announces their new challenge – Live Online Concert. Titled ONE OK ROCK 2020 “Field of Wonder” at Stadium Live Streaming, the online concert will be held on October 11th, 2020. Be sure not to miss the special performances that can only be viewed at this no-live-audience concert! This experience will be streamed live from ZOZOMARINE STADIUM to worldwide. [ONE OK ROCK 2020 “Field of Wonder” at Stadium Live Streaming] October 11th, 2020START: 6:00 PM (JST), 2:00 AM (PDT), 5:00 AM (EDT), 10:00 AM (BST)