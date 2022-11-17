ONE OK ROCK with Orchestra Japan Tour 2018

Not Available

ONE OK ROCK held a special live video with 53 full orchestras held in Tokyo and Osaka in October 2018!! The enclosed booklet reaches 100 pages, and it will be a long time for package work In addition to the photos taken by the members, commentaries, live reports, interviews with stakeholders, etc. are as responsive as listening to the secondary audio of the live. Also, it is paired with the booklet of “ONE OK ROCK 2018 AMBITIONS JAPAN DOME TOUR” released on the same day, and it is a luxurious package that can be said to be one work in two works.