One on One: Ken and Louise

Featuring Ken and Louise from Wendy Clarke's One on One video series, this video exchange encompasses a shared passion for music and pure emotional vulnerability that creates an incredibly intimate relationship between these two strangers throughout the project's evolution. Their connection is palpable, leaving the viewer envisioning a possible real life encounter between the two outside of the realm of this project. One on One is a series of video dialogues between the inmates at California Institution for Men in Chino, California, the members of the Church in Ocean Park in Santa Monica, California, and a group of Crenshaw residents in Los Angeles, California. One on One was produced while Wendy Clarke was the artist-in-residence at the California Institution for Men in Chino, California. The series uses the medium of video as a means to form relationships between people who would otherwise never get a chance to communicate with each other.