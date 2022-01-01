Not Available

It’s Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The world is 35 days into the COVID-19 global pandemic. In Oakville, Ontario, Canada, a community wakes up to another day of home isolation, uncertainty, boredom, financial stress, worry, procrastinating teens and an uncooperative banana bread recipe. This unique documentary features the lives of 17 groups, the footage recorded by them using their own smartphones and cameras. We go behind the scenes of small business owners, essential workers, parents, students, children, political leaders and many more. This relevant and timely film provides us with an up-close and personal view into One Pandemic Day that will go down in history forever.