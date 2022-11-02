One Percent Full

Not Available

Frank Hopkins is a wealthy American MMA champion living in Honolulu. But Frank is unhappy. Despite the exotic cars, extravagant house, and beautiful women, he can always find something to complain about. His business partner Axel sends Frank to Manila, Philippines to promote their line of MMA products. Frank's pessimistic attitude irritates his bodyguard, Boy, and Boy's sister-in-law, Girly. But Frank's life is about to change when he is double-crossed, left penniless, and pursued by the police. Boy saves Frank by taking him to his home in the squatter area. But Axel sends a team of American martial arts experts to capture Frank in Manila. This formidable team is led by their guide Shaquille.