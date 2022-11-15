One Piece: Jango's Dance Carnival

Not Available

The Straw Hat Pirates visit Mirrorball Island. Where a big dance carnival is being held. Jango the Hypnotist was there too, to show off his dance moves. Only when he was found by a group of Marines who were about to arrest him. But ended up chasing him throughout the island. Our heroes got involved when one of the Marines recognized Luffy from the wanted poster. And they end up getting chased as well. Soon Jango steals the spotlight of the dance carnival and uses his hypnosis on everyone on the island. And soon everyone including Jango, The StrawHat Pirates, and the marines are all dancing like there's no tomorrow.