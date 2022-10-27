One Piece Movie 03: Chopper's Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

Not Available

As the Straw Hat Pirates sail through the Grand Line.A line of geysers erupted from under the Going Merry. And the whole crew find themselves flying over the island. Unfortunatly, Chopper fell off the ship and was separated from his friends. Luffy and the others landed on the other side of the island. Chopper meanwhile finds himself being worshiped as the island's new king by the animals. To make matters worse, a trio of human "horn" hunters are on the island. The leader, Count Butler is a violin playing/horn eating human who wants to eat the island's treasure to inherit immense power. Will Luffy & the rest be able to prevent the count from terrorizing the island? And will they be able to convince Momambi that not all pirates are bad?