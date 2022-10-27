Not Available

One Piece Movie 06: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Animation

The Straw Hats visit a recreational island, run by Baron Omatsuri, the former captain of a pirate crew, who were all killed years ago. Being the only survivor, he then started hating all close-knit groups of pirates and wishing to separate them. He and his henchmen seed distrust among the Straw Hats and capture them one by one, leaving only Luffy to free his crew from the Baron's hold.

Cast

Takeshi AonoKerojii (voice)
Mayumi TanakaMonkey D. Luffy
Kazuya NakaiRoronoa Zoro
Akemi OkamuraNami
Kappei YamaguchiUsopp
Hiroaki HirataSanji

