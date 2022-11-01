One Punk Under God: The Prodigal Son of Jim and Tammy Faye

Not Available

An original six-part documentary series on Jay Bakker. The series takes a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Bakker as he faces the professional, emotional, and financial struggles of running this Revolution church in Atlanta, Georgia. The tattooed and pierced preacher is not necessarily the image of an American evangelist with his resolute maverick stance and open tolerance for alternative lifestyle choices. But by fusing together punk and Christian values to create a non-denominational and inclusive parish, he is working to show the world just how hip and welcoming today's churches can be.