Not Available

Robert Mitchum stars as a down-and-out ex-cop whose entanglement with a shady casino owner leaves him one step behind a killer in the mystery One Shoe Makes It Murder. Soon after the Nevada Gaming Commission suspends his casino license, gambling czar Carl Charnock (Mel Ferrer) hires private investigator Harold Schillman (Mitchum) to find his missing wife. With the help of Fay Reid (Angie Dickinson), Schillman locates the unfaithful spouse--right before she falls from a balcony! Now Schillman must determine whether she jumped or ... whether One Shoe Makes It Murder.