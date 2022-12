Not Available

Before there was Momentum, Taylor Steele released ONE STEP BEYOND (1991). This was the follow-up to his high school project Seaside, filmed entirely at Seaside in Cardiff...so the natural progression was to go "one step beyond." The film features his first section-based edits and his first full section with a young Kelly Slater. Also of note are sections with Tom Curren, Brad Gerlach and Johnny Boy Gomes, as well as a classic wipeouts compilation.