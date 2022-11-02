Not Available

ONE: The Movie was created to increase awareness of the connections we all share. To remind us of our similarities and celebrate our differences. To allow the positive energy of ONEness to emerge in a world that too often seems disconnected and broken. The film's concept is simple: Ask the ultimate questions of the life to the great masters and to everyday people. Then let the dialog flow. The result is a movie that has sparked dialog on six continents and in hundreds of venues - from barns to prisons to universities to theaters. ONE riminds us that we are all on a journey to better understand ourselves, our connections with others, and our utlimate meaning and detiny. Form movie site