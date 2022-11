Not Available

Unable to come to terms with the death of his fiance Rosie, Michael escapes to South Africa to fulfill his would-be honeymoon. While there, he meets up with Rosie's estranged sister, Summer. Unwanted and uninvited, she forces herself onto Michael's trip of self destruction in a last ditch effort to connect with her family. If you lost the one you loved, would you recover and live without them....or choose not to?.