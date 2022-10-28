One Thousand and One Nights

Beautifully constructed, 1001 Nights stays true to the lush and mysterious backdrop of the well known and age old story. Tezuka remolds the story into an escapist fantasy where a 60s-era working man is transported back to an era of entirely fictitious Arabian details. Seemingly at odds with itself, 1001 Nights consistently unfolds in a way that combines Playboy graphics, Arabian rug design and traditional Japanese scroll paintings. Sound like a strange mix? You bet and along the way we experience some of the great cultural juxtapositions that makes Tezuka the unpredictable style it is. Source: MAL
|Yukio Aoshima
|Aldin
|Kyoko Kishida
|Miriam and Jalis
|Hiroshi Akutagawa
|Badli
|Sachiko Itô
|Madhya
