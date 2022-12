Not Available

Tilda Swinton, a British actress and friend of Weerasethkul, organized Film on the Rocks, a film festival in the Maldives where she invited the artist to take part in the project. While he was with her, Weerasethakul asked Swinton to recall her dreams in front of his camera. One Water portrays a poignant friendship between the actress and filmmaker, who continue to collaborate today.