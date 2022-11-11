Not Available

One Way Astronaut is about the people who are following this project closely: aspiring astronauts. Stephan, Sara, Henri and Beatriz are 4 people who, like tens of thousands of applicants from all over the world, say they are willing to spend the rest of their lives on Mars. It is the story of Mars One and its founder Bas Lansdorp in the early stages. Space experts answer questions about the likelihood of Mars One succeeding and discuss the kind of risks the astronauts will be taking. The degree of worldwide personal interest this mission has already attracted tells us something about our society today.