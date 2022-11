Not Available

Lida is an ageing theatre director. She sets a play about the tragic consequences of love affair of the respected family head. Young girl Yana comes to auditions. She is the perfect embodiment of a paramour - brazen, cheeky and defiantly sexy. During the auditions Lida's dislike suddenly turns into something strange and intricate. Where is the acting and where is the reality, who is the director now - everything is not clear.