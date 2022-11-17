One Way Trip

Not Available

Eight young people drive to the Swiss Jura region, food and tents in the trunk. It's autumn and high season for a magic mushroom that grows there - the reason for their trip. After a few problems they arrive at the desired location deep in the woods, the tents are set up, the mushrooms are collected and when it gets dark the party starts. Everything is fine until one of the youths wants to get beer and comes back with a blood-covered and smashed face. They don't know what happened but need to find help. As they discover that their car has a flat tire and their phones don't work, they seek shelter in a nearby farmhouse. But that's just where they were supposed to go. In a nerve racking countdown one after another gets killed by their dangerous haunters