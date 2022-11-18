One Wild & Crazy Night

Not Available

When three college roommates discover their neurotic landlord has no intention of reimbursing their deposit, they get even by doing what college students do best...they throw a party! A sex-crazed, hormone fueled, beer powered, no holds barred party! The cast of attendees make for a wild and crazy night and range from horny frat boys to slutty bulimic sorority sisters, to a famous Pornstar and even the university's dean. During the course of the night, the three roomies learn a few things about love, friendship, revenge and of course SEX!