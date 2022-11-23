One World Globalism, the Anti-Christ, and Planet Earths Last Days

Not Available

This prophecy movie is a breath-taking prophetic glimpse into the future. World renowned authors Hal Lindsay, Dr. Tim LaHaye, Marlin Maddoux, and Chuck Missler offer startling insights into the turbulent days in which we live. A political and spiritual conditioning process is now in full swing following such diverse events as the September 11th tragedy and the media hype surrounding the Harry Potter phenomenon. This fast-paced prophecy DVD presents a clear and concise scenario of the earth-shattering events which are about to unfold across our planet. An important and eye-opening warning for this generation.Based on the book "Earth's Two Minute Warning" and includes scenes from the original video of the same title.