One World, One Voice

An extraordinary music special is the climax to One World week. The brainchild of ex-10cc drummer Kevin Godley, it features the first true global composition involving rock stars, classical musicians and artists from all over the world. Godley and a film crew toured the globe in just 44 days with a 'chain tape', asking musicians to add a new theme or idea. Artists include Sting, Dave Stewart, Peter Gabriel, Clannad, Lou Reed, Leningrad Symphony Orchestra, Afrika Bambaata and the Kodo Drummers.