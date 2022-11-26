Not Available

Over the course of a year, two Parisians fall in and out of love. Lee Manansala directs “One Year of Khadijah and Pauline,” an eloquent study of a relationship shot in lovely black and white and rendered with grace and intelligence. Told in three parts, the film examines the ups and downs of Khadijah and Pauline. In November, the lovers share a night in good spirits. Khadijah tells the story of why she always wears a suit and tie while Pauline listens on, touched. The next year, in June, the couple has an argument after attending an uncomfortable party and this threatens the future of their relationship. Later that year, they reconvene at a cafe to take stock of where they stand. Each segment is characterized by a story told by either Khadijah or Pauline that paints a vivid picture of their background and personal struggles. The complex and poignant tale becomes less about love and more about the stories we tell to explain and illuminate ourselves.