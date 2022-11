Not Available

After handsome and rich man Dong-Ni (Alan Tang) is blinded in a car accident, he becomes moody, and does not go out of his room. Dong-Ni's mother hires beautiful Ai-Sha (Chen-chen) as Dong-Ni's career. Initially, Dong-Ni often throws tantrums at Ai-Sha, but Ai-Sha is patient, caring and does not give up. Dong-Ni's mother notices Dong-Ni's growing interests in Ai-Sha and becomes concerned, as Ai-Sha is not in the right social class for her son. What would happen to the couple?