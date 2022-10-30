One Zero One: The Story of Cybersissy & BayBjane

Not Available

It is a 90-minutes documentale, a hybrid of documentary and fiction. It follows the life of 33-year-old Moroccan-German Mourad, who is 'the smallest drag queen of the world' and multi-disabled, and 48-year-old Dutch Antoine, who is a nightclub performer as well. Mourad experiments with his disabilities and is not in the closet like most of disabled people, but on stage of Parties on Ibiza amongst the most beautifully built go-go dancers. This is because schizophrenic Antoine, academic educated artist, discovered Mourads skills for being a performer. This movie is part documentary and the other part is fairy tale, arty, Camp-Style fiction, connected to what they talk about, think and dream about. Very visual, very fancy as well as experimental, but always entertaining and burlesque.