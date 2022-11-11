Ongedaan gedaan

Not Available

Two couples, four characters portrayed by eight actors, based on texts, some poems by Gerrit Kouwenaar. The film follows four persons (each played by two different actors alternating in the roles) as they rush about the streets of Amsterdam, each of them extremely busy doing something. One highlight of the film is the reading of several of the poems of celebrated poet Gerrit Kouwenaar. Despite its severely experimental style and deliberate storylessness, this film was sufficiently inventive and rhythmically interesting to receive a warm reception from some critics. [Clarke Fountain, All Movie Guide]