Ongole Githa

White(Ram) enters the Chilli market yard in Ongole at the age of 12. Adikeshava (Prakash Raj) is the chairman of that Chilli yard. White comes to know of Adikeshava's real character and asks him to arrange a marriage with his daughter in certain situations to which Adikeshava agrees. Then what happens to White and Adikeshava?? Why White is doing all these things? Is there any intention for his deeds?? Watch the movie and find out