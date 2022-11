Not Available

Joe Noble animation featuring Sammy and Sausage - a cartoon dog. A mixture of live action and animation. Sammy and Sausage are fooling around - kicking each other and doing somersaults. C/U of Joe Noble sitting at his drawing board smoking a cigarette. Sammy says "Wonder what's up with the boss to-day?" Sausage is dressed up as Sherlock Holmes with a deer stalker and magnifying glass.