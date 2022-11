Not Available

Father and his family comes to visit onkel Anders' twin brother, Sofus, who comes all the way from Australia with a cow in tow. Unfortunately, Sofus equally surly and grumpy, as Anders is good and kind. Sofus takes his cow with Herefords to win milking competition. But when the cow refuses to give milk may Lille Per, Mie, Ole and Seas learn Sofus that words are leading the way to be good to others.