Online Crush

Not Available

Internet flings on a crude knock-off of facebook get various couples in trouble. not the most complex off plots even for a soft-core movie. And granted that would be forgivable if the sex scenes were hot, or if the actresses were all that attractive. Sadly this isn't the case for either of those scenarios. the scenes are mundane by the book affairs, while the actresses are all marginally attractive. also the acting is atrocious which some would think would be way too obvious to mention when speaking of a film of it's ilk, but You'ld be surprised.