Online Murder

Shahab and Leila invite a friend, whom they have met online, to their wedding party. There, the friend gets killed. Leila’s father, Farhang Salari, is a police officer and he starts investigating this issue. Only after one night, Shahab’s cousin, who was a member of their chatroom, gets killed as well. Seemingly, she wanted to give some information about the murderer to Leila before her death. The series of the homicides continues with short intervals, so that Farhang and other officers have difficulty pursuing it…