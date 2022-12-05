Not Available

Only 78 is about a small coastal community under siege. Gabarus, Nova Scotia was once protected from the North Atlantic Ocean by a government built seawall. But the structure requires rebuilding and the government denies responsibility. In an era of rapid climate change, dramatic demographic shifts and reduced public spending, Only 78 provides insight into the strivings of small coastal communities who, despite all odds,remain intent on preserving their heritage and building their future.