1939

Only Angels Have Wings

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

May 14th, 1939

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Geoff Carter (Cary Grant) is the head of a crumbling air freight service in desperate need of a replacement pilot. He is forced to hire a descredited aviator (Richard Barthelmess) who arrives with his wife (Rita Hayworth), Carter's ex-lover. Meanwhile, traveler Bonnie Lee (Jean Arthur) tries to get close to the emotionally closed-off Carter. The film received two Academy Award nominations.

Cast

Cary GrantGeoff Carter
Jean ArthurBonnie Lee
Richard BarthelmessBat Mac Pherson
Rita HayworthJudy MacPherson
Thomas MitchellKid Dabb
Allyn JoslynLes Peters

