Only Angels Have Wings

Geoff Carter (Cary Grant) is the head of a crumbling air freight service in desperate need of a replacement pilot. He is forced to hire a descredited aviator (Richard Barthelmess) who arrives with his wife (Rita Hayworth), Carter's ex-lover. Meanwhile, traveler Bonnie Lee (Jean Arthur) tries to get close to the emotionally closed-off Carter. The film received two Academy Award nominations.
|Cary Grant
|Geoff Carter
|Jean Arthur
|Bonnie Lee
|Richard Barthelmess
|Bat Mac Pherson
|Rita Hayworth
|Judy MacPherson
|Thomas Mitchell
|Kid Dabb
|Allyn Joslyn
|Les Peters
View Full Cast >